IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,140 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of IHS Markit worth $22,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

NYSE INFO opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.99. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $110.96.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

