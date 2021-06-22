IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 455,179 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of IHS Markit worth $68,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,096,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in IHS Markit by 421.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,297,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.23.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,132. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.99. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

