IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Market Cap Hits $672,490.81

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $672,490.81 and approximately $30,419.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00054560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00019602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.26 or 0.00662279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000289 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

