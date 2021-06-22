Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ILKAY opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.27. Iluka Resources has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $64.95.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
