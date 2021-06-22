ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Down 3.2%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.34. 4,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,306,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 40,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,758,000 after buying an additional 1,423,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

