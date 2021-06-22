Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 751,406 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 436,794 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $6,227,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,323,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 172,538 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

IRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.