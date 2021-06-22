Ink Protocol (XNK) Market Capitalization Achieves $485,307.61

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $485,307.61 and $88.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00053362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.19 or 0.00650742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00077451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,348.31 or 0.07167984 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.