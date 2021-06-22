Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $154,600.00.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $78,300.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $157,200.00.

On Monday, June 7th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $32,020.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00.

On Monday, May 24th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00.

On Friday, May 21st, David Golub bought 4,677 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $72,353.19.

On Wednesday, May 19th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $76,650.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, David Golub acquired 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $103,530.00.

On Monday, March 29th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00.

On Friday, March 26th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.56. 896,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,993. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $659,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 211.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 277,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 188,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 52,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

