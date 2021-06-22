Insider Selling: Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Sells 4,881 Shares of Stock

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,881 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $113,483.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,524.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nicolas Sokolow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clarus alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of Clarus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $243,028.67.

On Monday, June 14th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of Clarus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $126,002.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $765.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLAR. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 22,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clarus by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 124,448 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.