Insider Selling: Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Eric J. Finnsson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $20,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,670 shares in the company, valued at $135,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ EAST traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 59,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,925. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 248.86%.
Eastside Distilling Company Profile
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.
