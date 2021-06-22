Insider Selling: Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Eric J. Finnsson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $20,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,670 shares in the company, valued at $135,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EAST traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 59,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,925. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 248.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Eastside Distilling by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

