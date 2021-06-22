Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $527,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 485,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,055,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Randall D. Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $465,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $1,129,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,254,900.00.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.38 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.69. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in eXp World by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 858,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in eXp World by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 626,193 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at $45,346,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in eXp World by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 600,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 285,286 shares during the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

