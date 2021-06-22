Insider Selling: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Sells 37,883 Shares of Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $139,030.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aaron Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenlane alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $210,645.00.

Shares of GNLN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 499,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Greenlane by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 407,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Greenlane by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Greenlane by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.