Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells 781 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $29,927.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NETGEAR alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,720.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 517 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $20,468.03.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $28,600.22.

On Thursday, April 1st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $21,263.90.

NETGEAR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,721. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 5.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.