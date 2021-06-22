Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells 5,902 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $332,577.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 519,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,285,996.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $353,588.82.

On Thursday, May 6th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $331,161.22.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $353,765.88.

On Thursday, April 8th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $365,392.82.

On Thursday, March 25th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $323,311.56.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.28. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion and a PE ratio of -0.80.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

OSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,688,000 after acquiring an additional 162,015 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,636,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,236 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

