Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Sells 13,242 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $707,652.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at $707,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen L. Silvestro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.52 million, a PE ratio of 1,785.93 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. Equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 779,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $37,653,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after buying an additional 38,832 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

