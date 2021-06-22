Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells $4,915,133.94 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $4,915,133.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,133.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $3,973,349.16.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $4,208,356.25.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Evan Sharp sold 60,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,380,713.04.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70.

PINS stock opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,185.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.81. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

