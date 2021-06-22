Insider Selling: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Sells 10,389 Shares of Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Bowen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60.

NASDAQ:REGI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,957. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after acquiring an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 487,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $28,728,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

