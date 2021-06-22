Insider Selling: The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Sells 14,562 Shares of Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total transaction of C$1,178,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$323,720.
The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up C$1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$82.81. 23,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,991. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$67.16 and a 12-month high of C$83.62. The stock has a market cap of C$7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.36.
The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$124.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
