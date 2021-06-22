Insider Selling: The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Sells 14,562 Shares of Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total transaction of C$1,178,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$323,720.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up C$1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$82.81. 23,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,991. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$67.16 and a 12-month high of C$83.62. The stock has a market cap of C$7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.36.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$124.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

