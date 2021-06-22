Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Sells 7,335 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LOVE traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.29. 482,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,998. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in The Lovesac by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth $25,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOVE. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

