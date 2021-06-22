Insider Selling: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UNH traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,945,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $285.57 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,195,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,952,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

