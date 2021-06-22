Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $27.02. Approximately 5,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 9,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF by 8,179.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 868,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 22,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth $391,000.

