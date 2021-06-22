Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Trimmed by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

