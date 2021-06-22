Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Earns Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Firstegy cut Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cfra boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.10.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$20.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$11.23 and a 12 month high of C$20.67.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1500001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.