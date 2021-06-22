InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $83 million-88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.62 million.

Shares of InterDigital stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $74.88. 3,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,397. InterDigital has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.66. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.10.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that InterDigital will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.22%.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

