International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Raised by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.7% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.52. 15,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,929,927. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

