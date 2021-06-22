Internet of People Price Hits $0.0304 on Top Exchanges (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Internet of People has a total market cap of $409,887.96 and approximately $232.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Internet of People has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00015987 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

