Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Shares Up 1.3%

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.27. 2,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

