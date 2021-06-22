Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.67 and last traded at $25.69. Approximately 4,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 6,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.16% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

