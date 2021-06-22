Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,800. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

