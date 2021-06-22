Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $346.47

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $346.47 and last traded at $346.24, with a volume of 1055500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $344.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.66.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.