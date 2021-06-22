Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000.

OMFL stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40.

