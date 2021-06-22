Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.94% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 83,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VGM opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.88. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $14.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

