Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,013 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,001% compared to the typical volume of 92 call options.

MDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 78.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after buying an additional 95,614 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 110.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 113.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 92,721 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDU opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

