IOST (IOST) Price Down 45.1% Over Last 7 Days

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. IOST has a market capitalization of $256.83 million and $156.54 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOST has traded down 45.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00053369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00079020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.00626938 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

