IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to report earnings per share of $2.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $2.02. IQVIA posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $243.45 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $133.18 and a 12 month high of $248.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 115.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 60,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 77.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 96,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

