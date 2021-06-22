iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,808,000 after buying an additional 95,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,055,000 after purchasing an additional 298,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,010,000 after purchasing an additional 123,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,760,000 after purchasing an additional 352,914 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $77.32.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

