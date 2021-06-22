iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 174,622 shares during the last quarter.

SMIN stock opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

