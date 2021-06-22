iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ stock opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.35.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

