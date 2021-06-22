iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) Stock Position Lessened by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERUS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 4,413.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 427,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after buying an additional 417,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 354,490 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 971.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 217,090 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,265,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ERUS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.01. 232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,459. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.04.

