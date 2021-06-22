iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.03% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $15,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.82. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

