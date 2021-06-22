iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2,266.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,325 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,724. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.44. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $63.30 and a one year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

