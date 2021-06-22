iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $64.57 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.