Jackson Square Partners LLC Acquires 53,157 Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,180,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,157 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $133,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EADSF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.69. 1,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736. Airbus SE has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.37.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

