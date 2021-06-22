Jackson Square Partners LLC Purchases 314 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,540,000 after purchasing an additional 578,156 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $99,327,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $48,958,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

INSP stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.08. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

