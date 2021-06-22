Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 282,507 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 282,507 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $194,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $8.32 on Tuesday, hitting $902.32. 10,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,799. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $543.03 and a 12 month high of $900.95. The company has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a PE ratio of 92.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $842.45.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

