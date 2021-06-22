Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 488,555 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,006,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 488,555 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $263,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,854 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $311.32. 10,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,549. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.81 and a 12 month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.