Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Raised to $230.00 at SVB Leerink

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.13.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $177.22 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.