Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Raised to $230.00 at SVB Leerink

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.13.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $177.22 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.98.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
