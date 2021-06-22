Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €200.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €184.00 ($216.47).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €179.60 ($211.29). 225,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €175.95.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.