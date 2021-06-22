Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNTA. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.