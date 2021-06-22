Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $7.21 on Monday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $338.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 191,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,134.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,107 shares of company stock valued at $573,338. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

